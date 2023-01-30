Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$40.50

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.50.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$37.13 on Thursday. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$33.24 and a 1-year high of C$41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.01 billion and a PE ratio of 16.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.88.

Canadian Utilities Increases Dividend

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$898.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.449 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

