Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 79.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up about 1.2% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 74.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.30. 436,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,854. The stock has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.83%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.