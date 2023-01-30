Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $40.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.96% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TVTX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.
Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %
Travere Therapeutics stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 650,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,277. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06.
Insider Activity at Travere Therapeutics
In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $42,558.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,949 shares in the company, valued at $372,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $33,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,796.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $42,558.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,441.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,487 shares of company stock worth $414,536 in the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,402,000 after buying an additional 647,804 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 950,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after buying an additional 639,114 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,836,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 516,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 756,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 445,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,028,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,351,000 after purchasing an additional 444,575 shares during the period.
About Travere Therapeutics
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.
