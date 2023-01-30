Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,870 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 398.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Walmart by 35.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Walmart by 6.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.73. 1,737,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,250,242. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $382.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.91.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,408,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

