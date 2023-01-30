Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 19,958 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,669 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,958 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. owned approximately 3.06% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $19,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,042,000 after buying an additional 1,022,729 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $3,581,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,620,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $876,000. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CATC stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.79. 23,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,055. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

