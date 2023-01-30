Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,695,487. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.43. The firm has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

