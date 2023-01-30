Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.21.
Insider Activity at Progressive
Progressive Stock Performance
NYSE PGR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,241. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.95. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $100.81 and a 52 week high of $136.37. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 114.47, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.46.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.
Progressive Company Profile
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
See Also
