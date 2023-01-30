Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 3,351 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $405.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,789. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.46. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

