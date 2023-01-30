Cambridge Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $21,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $60.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,423,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,378,034. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.