Cambridge Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. owned 0.08% of Chart Industries worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter worth about $57,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,425,000 after buying an additional 436,900 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GTLS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.97. The stock had a trading volume of 103,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,613. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.68 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.58 and its 200 day moving average is $169.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.33 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTLS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.80.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.