Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Trading Up 2.3%

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) was up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.33 and last traded at $56.29. Approximately 170,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 970,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.03.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of -0.09.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.23). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.67%.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

