Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59. Cabot has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $78.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 35.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cabot will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 422,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,701,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,010,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.