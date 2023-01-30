BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Short Interest Up 11.1% in January

BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

BFIIW opened at $0.07 on Monday. BurgerFi International has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.