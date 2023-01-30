BuildUp Price Reaches $0.0229 on Top Exchanges (BUP)

BuildUp (BUP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One BuildUp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BuildUp has a market capitalization of $226.54 million and $7,586.35 worth of BuildUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BuildUp has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BuildUp Profile

BuildUp’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens. BuildUp’s official website is gomoneda.com. BuildUp’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BuildUp

According to CryptoCompare, “BuildUp (BUP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BuildUp has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BuildUp is 0.0227569 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,671.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gomoneda.com/.”

