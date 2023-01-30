Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 16.4% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,055,000 after acquiring an additional 909,392 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,925,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,097,000 after acquiring an additional 79,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 100.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. Wedbush decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $76.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $78.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.94.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

