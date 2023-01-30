Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 78,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.41. 41,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,265. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.92. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.