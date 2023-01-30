Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 1,269 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,952 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,800 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 223,604 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $21,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.40. The stock had a trading volume of 525,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,150. The firm has a market cap of $192.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.