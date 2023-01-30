Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 11,611 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,611 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $24,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 416.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.14. The company had a trading volume of 152,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,540. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $70.41.

