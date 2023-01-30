Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $18,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.26. 155,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,427. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $256.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.90.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

