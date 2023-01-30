Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $43.47 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,156,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $406.06. 515,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,806. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.37. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

