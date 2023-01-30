Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,482,000 after purchasing an additional 801,560 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,849,000 after buying an additional 193,077 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,104,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,348,000 after buying an additional 224,193 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,247,000 after buying an additional 137,388 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.54. 566,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,521,010. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

