Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 21,066 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,066 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,207,119. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

