Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 17,800 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $35.14. The stock had a trading volume of 290,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,758. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.72. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $38.58.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

