Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.41. 4,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 13,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.50). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after acquiring an additional 33,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 27.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 130,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 27,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 479,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.