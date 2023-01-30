Brokerages Set EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Target Price at $26.92

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESMT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

ESMT stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 254.03 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. EngageSmart has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.51 million. EngageSmart had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 2.71%. Equities analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $494,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,099,763 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,812.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 26,599.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 405,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 403,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,354 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 28.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after purchasing an additional 162,499 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

