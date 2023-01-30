Brokerages Set Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Target Price at C$54.25

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.07.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.50 to C$56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.25 to C$54.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Performance

CAR.UN opened at C$49.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$44.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.06. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$39.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

