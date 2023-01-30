Brokerages Set Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) PT at $178.79

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.79.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $191.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $167.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.11. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $108.12 and a 52 week high of $172.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $578.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.29 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 21.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 166,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 55,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,486,000 after purchasing an additional 353,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

