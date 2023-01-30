Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Lifted by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.7% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,113,000 after acquiring an additional 438,956 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381,275 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Broadcom by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,619,000 after acquiring an additional 376,342 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $114,877,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $587.63. 446,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,462. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $556.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.65.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

