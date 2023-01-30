Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,113,000 after purchasing an additional 438,956 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Broadcom by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,619,000 after buying an additional 376,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $114,877,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO traded down $2.44 on Monday, reaching $588.55. The stock had a trading volume of 146,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,664. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $556.83 and a 200 day moving average of $517.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

