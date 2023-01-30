Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,113,000 after acquiring an additional 438,956 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381,275 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Broadcom by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,619,000 after acquiring an additional 376,342 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $4.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $586.83. The company had a trading volume of 370,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $556.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.65. The company has a market capitalization of $245.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

