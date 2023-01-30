Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,833. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

BRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 191,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,577,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

