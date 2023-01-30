Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Short Interest Update

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the December 31st total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BTWN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,092. The firm has a market cap of $299.70 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. Bridgetown has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTWN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bridgetown by 1,587.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bridgetown by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

