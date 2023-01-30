Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Short Interest Update

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the December 31st total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Bridgetown Trading Down 0.1 %
BTWN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,092. The firm has a market cap of $299.70 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. Bridgetown has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.11.
Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Bridgetown Company Profile
Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
