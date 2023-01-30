Boyar Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 2.2% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $241,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,799 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $74,668,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $30.10. 8,729,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,140,648. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

