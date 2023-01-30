Boyar Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,019 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in FOX by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in FOX in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in FOX by 179.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

FOXA stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 837,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,131. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Macquarie cut their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

