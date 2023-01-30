Boyar Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,019 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in FOX by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in FOX in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in FOX by 179.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.
FOXA stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 837,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,131. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Macquarie cut their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
