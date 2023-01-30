Boyar Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after buying an additional 12,247,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,559 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,706,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,898,000 after purchasing an additional 859,310 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,287. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hostess Brands

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.