Boyar Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,078 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands comprises approximately 1.0% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Hanesbrands worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.13. 3,305,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,267,503. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

