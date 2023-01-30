Boyar Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.56. 102,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,157. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $290.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

