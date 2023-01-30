Boyar Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,217 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 61.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 107,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Western Union by 3.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,711,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 234,389 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Western Union in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 77.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres bought 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,960. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

