Bowie Capital Management LLC Sells 72,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bowie Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.4% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $80.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $176.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

