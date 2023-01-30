Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Holdings Raised by Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 139,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,525 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 83.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.84. The stock had a trading volume of 476,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,036. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

