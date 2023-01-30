Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Lowered by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Booking by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Booking by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in Booking by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in Booking by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Booking by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $32.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,432.24. 144,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,777. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,104.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,949.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $37.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,475.62.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

