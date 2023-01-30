Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Cut by Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Booking makes up 2.6% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Booking by 188.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG traded down $29.19 on Monday, hitting $2,435.32. 120,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,529. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,104.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,949.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $37.70 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,475.62.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

