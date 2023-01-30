BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOKF. StockNews.com began coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Marc Maun sold 2,012 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $212,205.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,038.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marc Maun sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $212,205.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,038.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at $209,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $99.50 on Monday. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $110.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.28.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.05%.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.