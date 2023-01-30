BNB (BNB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $665.14 Million

BNB (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $317.20 or 0.01337595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion and $665.14 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,902,007 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,902,189.18264621 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 308.59627842 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1170 active market(s) with $457,283,133.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

