BNB (BNB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $665.14 Million

BNB (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $317.20 or 0.01337595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion and $665.14 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,902,007 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,902,189.18264621 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 308.59627842 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1170 active market(s) with $457,283,133.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
