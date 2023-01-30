BMO Capital Markets Raises Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Price Target to $17.00

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
XM has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.20.
Qualtrics International Stock Performance
Qualtrics International stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.40. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $32.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International
Qualtrics International Company Profile
Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qualtrics International (XM)
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.