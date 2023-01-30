BMO Capital Markets Raises Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Price Target to $17.00

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

XM has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Qualtrics International stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.40. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $32.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,043,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 346,634 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.