BMO Capital Markets Raises AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to C$9.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AGF Management from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of AGFMF stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

