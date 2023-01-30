BMO Capital Markets Lowers Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target to $78.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.03. 434,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,170. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.