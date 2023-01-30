Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Short Interest Update

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,840,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 30,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

OWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

Shares of NYSE OWL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -312.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.23. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $370.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.46 million. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4,251.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

