Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Short Interest Down 14.3% in January

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOCN traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.33. 210,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,590. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOCN. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,850,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,435,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,061,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,059,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

