Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,800 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 291,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLFY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 69,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,652. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.97 million, a P/E ratio of 130.22 and a beta of 0.39. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 211,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 145,859 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 581,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

