Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,800 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 291,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:BLFY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 69,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,652. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.97 million, a P/E ratio of 130.22 and a beta of 0.39. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BLFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
Institutional Trading of Blue Foundry Bancorp
Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.